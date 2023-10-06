Previous
Lighting Things Up by bkbinthecity
Lighting Things Up

I love walking around the Legislative Grounds for so many reasons. It offers so many photo opportunities anytime of the day. Here is a photo of the Legislative Building at night
6th October 2023

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
