Photo 4424
City Architecture 3
Today's post is the building Melody had her appointment in. First Edmonton Place. Once again it is quite different from yesterday
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4
365
Galaxy A54 5G
10th October 2023 12:03pm
downtown
architecture
building
edmonton
