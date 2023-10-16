Previous
Mural 1 by bkbinthecity
Photo 4428

Mural 1

As promised I will post a few close-ups of the LRT station mural from yesterday
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1213% complete

How cool! Great pov!
October 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these wonderful murals.
October 17th, 2023  
