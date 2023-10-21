Previous
One More Mural by bkbinthecity
Photo 4433

One More Mural

While driving around downtown we came across this mural. I know it is quite new and when we saw it l also knew l needed to get a picture of it. This is located in the Old Warehouse District
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1214% complete

Photo Details

