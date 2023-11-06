Previous
A Beautiful End To The Day by bkbinthecity
A Beautiful End To The Day

The Promenade is not only a beautiful place to walk but to enjoy a beautiful sunset
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, such a lovely band of colour behind the silhouettes..
November 7th, 2023  
