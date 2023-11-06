Sign up
Previous
Photo 4449
A Beautiful End To The Day
The Promenade is not only a beautiful place to walk but to enjoy a beautiful sunset
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
1
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4449
photos
343
followers
448
following
1218% complete
View this month »
4442
4443
4444
4445
4446
4447
4448
4449
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
31st October 2023 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
edmonton
,
promenade
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, such a lovely band of colour behind the silhouettes..
November 7th, 2023
