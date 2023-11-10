Street Art

Previous
Today l went for a walk around Old Strathcona. I know that I can always find something to photograph. I was not disappointed as l discovered these three mural on the side of one of the local pubs
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Corinne C ace
Fabulous collage
November 11th, 2023  
