Photo 4459
Richard's Block
This building was constructed by A. H. Richard's. It opened in 1910. Originally the main floor was home to a general store while the upper floors had a dance floor and meeting space for fraternal organizations
16th November 2023
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1221% complete
Tags
architecture
,
building
