Remembering by bkbinthecity
Remembering

Today would have been my nieces 30th Birthday. She passed away very unexpectedly back in January. I put this collage together in her memory. She left behind her son Bentley who is now being raised by my sister and brother-in-law
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Anne ace
A tragic story but you have created a beautiful collage. Blessing to you and your family today as you remember your niece
November 18th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Very poignant…..
November 18th, 2023  
