Photo 4473
Artwork On Whyte
Here is a new mural on Whyte Avenue that l recently discovered. It is just down the street from where I took yesterday's picture
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
mural
artwork
edmonton
julia
ace
Colourful mural..
November 29th, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
Beautiful mural
November 29th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Bright and cheery, street art always make me smile.
November 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture, so nice and colourful.
November 29th, 2023
