Previous
The North Pole by bkbinthecity
Photo 4479

The North Pole

This is a section of the Santa Display at West Edmonton Mall
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1227% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Festive fun! Happy shoppers
December 5th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
How fun for the kids!
December 5th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking decorations.
December 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise