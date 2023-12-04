Sign up
Previous
Photo 4479
The North Pole
This is a section of the Santa Display at West Edmonton Mall
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
3
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
christmas
,
display
Beverley
ace
Festive fun! Happy shoppers
December 5th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
How fun for the kids!
December 5th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful looking decorations.
December 5th, 2023
