Photo 4481
Your A Mean One Mr. Grinch
I saw this display the other day at a local grocery store of this classic Dr. Suess Christmas character. The display was made using cases of pop
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
christmas
,
display
Beverley
ace
Great image. Mischievous eyes
December 7th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
They had a great idea, wonderful photo
December 7th, 2023
