Photo 4507
Dinner and Dessert
A New Years Day tradition with Melody's family also involves some Dutch cuisine. Just like Christmas day today's meal was croquettes but on New Years Day it also includes Oliebollen
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
food
dutch
Suzanne
ace
Yum!
January 2nd, 2024
