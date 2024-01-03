Previous
Waiting Waiting and more Waiting by bkbinthecity
Photo 4509

Waiting Waiting and more Waiting

So in the early hours of the day on January 2nd. 1:00 am to be precise Melody had a slight mishap at home which resulted in calling an ambulance to take her to the hospital.
I took this picture while in the Waiting Room. We waited here for two hours and then she went into an examination room where we had to wait more before she saw a doctor. After being treated by a very wonderful doctor we were able to go home. We arrived home around 8:00am got ourselves comfortable in bed and then fell asleep.
Melody is doing well and should soon be up and around once again
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1235% complete

Dianne
Oh no - hopefully a quick recovery.
January 4th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh dear. I hope Melody is ok.
January 4th, 2024  
Liz Gooster
Sending very best wishes to your wife for a quick recovery, Brian.
January 4th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Oh wow, sorry to hear about Melody's experience, but glad you're both home okay and resting.
January 4th, 2024  
