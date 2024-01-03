Waiting Waiting and more Waiting

So in the early hours of the day on January 2nd. 1:00 am to be precise Melody had a slight mishap at home which resulted in calling an ambulance to take her to the hospital.

I took this picture while in the Waiting Room. We waited here for two hours and then she went into an examination room where we had to wait more before she saw a doctor. After being treated by a very wonderful doctor we were able to go home. We arrived home around 8:00am got ourselves comfortable in bed and then fell asleep.

Melody is doing well and should soon be up and around once again