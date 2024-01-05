Previous
The First Snowfall of the Year by bkbinthecity
The First Snowfall of the Year

A couple of days l posted picture of a snowless winter scene. Today we woke up to the first snowfall of 2024
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Rob Z ace
The patterns of shadows and snowy surfaces are lovely.
January 6th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Love it, especially against that blue sky
January 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Supposed to get ours tomorrow. Look easy to deal with
January 6th, 2024  
