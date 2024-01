A Great Reunion

Yesterday we attended a funeral. It was held at a church that Melody's parents used to attend. Melody's Dad was the church organist. After everything was over Melody's Dad had the opportunity to play the organ.

The gentleman standing behind is a long time family friend who happened to play in a band that Melody's Dad used to direct. They hadn't seen each other in several years.

He happened to be at the funeral as he works for the company that did the funeral