A Walk In The Park by bkbinthecity
Photo 4546

A Walk In The Park

After more snow in the morning l went for a walk through a park next to the Muttart Conservatory. Here is the first of a few pictures l will share with everyone
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
moni kozi
Wow! What a lovely sight!
February 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
It looks quite bleak and cold.
February 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this lovely winter scene, I love the bridge.
February 9th, 2024  
Ian JB ace
So nice a winter wonderland !!
February 9th, 2024  
winghong_ho
A lovely snow scene.
February 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Soooo beautiful…
February 9th, 2024  
Jessica Eby
Such beautiful snow! I've heard that ours is supposed to come back; I will cross my fingers and enjoy seeing yours in the meantime :)
February 9th, 2024  
