Previous
Photo 4546
A Walk In The Park
After more snow in the morning l went for a walk through a park next to the Muttart Conservatory. Here is the first of a few pictures l will share with everyone
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
7
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
bridge
,
park
,
landscape
moni kozi
Wow! What a lovely sight!
February 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
It looks quite bleak and cold.
February 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of this lovely winter scene, I love the bridge.
February 9th, 2024
Ian JB
ace
So nice a winter wonderland !!
February 9th, 2024
winghong_ho
A lovely snow scene.
February 9th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Soooo beautiful…
February 9th, 2024
Jessica Eby
Such beautiful snow! I've heard that ours is supposed to come back; I will cross my fingers and enjoy seeing yours in the meantime :)
February 9th, 2024
