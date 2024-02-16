Emergency 911

We were both sound asleep when around 2 am the fire alarm went off in our building. I quickly discovered the ground floor was filling up with smoke. I then found out that one of the tenants had put a pot on her stove and then fell asleep.

Thankfully there was no actual fire but the fire department responded and after awhile they managed to clear all the smoke.

The tenants were let back in the building and the emergency was over with.

I took this picture from the second floor landing in the front of our building.