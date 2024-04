The Old Citadel

The Salvation Army first arrived in Edmonton in 1888. This building was built in 1925 and served as home to the Edmonton Corp until 1976 when a new building was built on Edmonton's southside.

It then became home to the Citadel Theatre.

Melody's family has a connection to this building. Melody's parents met and were married in 1958 at the Salvation Army in Calgary. They moved to Edmonton shortly afterward and they attended here with Melody's brother until 1965.