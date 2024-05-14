Sign up
Previous
Photo 4644
Life In The City
Today l had an errand to run. On the way home l took the time to position myself in such a way as to capture this scene9
14th May 2024
14th May 24
3
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4644
photos
324
followers
532
following
1272% complete
View this month »
4637
4638
4639
4640
4641
4642
4643
4644
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
14th May 2024 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
traffic
,
cityscape
,
edmonton
Dorothy
ace
Looks like a beautiful day and smoke from the fires.
May 15th, 2024
KV
ace
The traffic pattern is interesting as are the light poles. Looks like a beautiful day.
May 15th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
That’s a great shot
May 15th, 2024
