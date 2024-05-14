Previous
Life In The City by bkbinthecity
Photo 4644

Life In The City

Today l had an errand to run. On the way home l took the time to position myself in such a way as to capture this scene9
14th May 2024 14th May 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1272% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Looks like a beautiful day and smoke from the fires.
May 15th, 2024  
KV ace
The traffic pattern is interesting as are the light poles. Looks like a beautiful day.
May 15th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
That’s a great shot
May 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise