Previous
Photo 4647
The Cafe
Today l thought l would post the building that has the old Coca-Cola sign on from yesterday.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
cafe
architecture
building
patio
Diana
ace
Such an interesting capture, I like the outside seating with the blankets :-)
May 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
Love the tinplate signs.
May 18th, 2024
