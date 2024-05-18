Sign up
Photo 4648
Enjoying Spring in The City
With the nice weather and Spring blossoms it makes for a great time to get out for a walk. This was down at the Legislative Grounds
18th May 2024
18th May 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
spring
,
landscape
,
blossoms
Rick
ace
Lovely capture.
May 19th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
Best time of the year!
May 19th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love the pop of pink blooms
May 19th, 2024
