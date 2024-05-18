Previous
Enjoying Spring in The City by bkbinthecity
Enjoying Spring in The City

With the nice weather and Spring blossoms it makes for a great time to get out for a walk. This was down at the Legislative Grounds
18th May 2024 18th May 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Rick ace
Lovely capture.
May 19th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
Best time of the year!
May 19th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love the pop of pink blooms
May 19th, 2024  
