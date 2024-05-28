Previous
It Begins by bkbinthecity
Photo 4656

It Begins

Today l received some beautiful flowers. They came from a church that Melody and l attended for many years. We ran into a bit of a snag today in planning her service. I am hoping things will be resolved tomorrow
28th May 2024 28th May 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Lovely arrangement. Good thoughts to things smoothing out.
May 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful arrangement, I too hope that the issues will be resolved Brian.
May 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such beautiful flowers and arrangement. May the planning get easier today - God bless !
May 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I am sure things will smooth out. A much loved lady by many and most especially you. Heart very much with you.
May 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise