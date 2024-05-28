Sign up
Previous
Photo 4656
It Begins
Today l received some beautiful flowers. They came from a church that Melody and l attended for many years. We ran into a bit of a snag today in planning her service. I am hoping things will be resolved tomorrow
28th May 2024
28th May 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
flowers
eDorre
ace
Lovely arrangement. Good thoughts to things smoothing out.
May 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful arrangement, I too hope that the issues will be resolved Brian.
May 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such beautiful flowers and arrangement. May the planning get easier today - God bless !
May 29th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I am sure things will smooth out. A much loved lady by many and most especially you. Heart very much with you.
May 29th, 2024
