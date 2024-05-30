Previous
It's Looking Like A Flower Shop by bkbinthecity
Photo 4657

It's Looking Like A Flower Shop

The flowers continue to arrive. I know Melody would love the fragrance and all the beautiful colours
30th May 2024 30th May 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1275% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very beautiful flowers and memories
May 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful array of flowers. Melody was a very popular lady and continues to be so in your memories.
May 30th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
The colours are all so bright and beautiful ❤️ Thinking so much of you, dear one. I know God has you in His care but equally I know it hurts. Sending so much love from my corner of England.
May 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and wonderful that Melody's in the thoughts od so many friends ! Take care !
May 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
They are so beautiful, a lovely tribute for Melody.
May 30th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous flowers for a much missed woman.
May 31st, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Flowers say so much to our senses and deepest places of our hearts. How lovely that your friends can share their feelings with you. 💛💐🙏
May 31st, 2024  
Tunia McClure ace
so many caring friends
May 31st, 2024  
