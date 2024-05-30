Sign up
Previous
Photo 4657
It's Looking Like A Flower Shop
The flowers continue to arrive. I know Melody would love the fragrance and all the beautiful colours
30th May 2024
30th May 24
8
2
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
27
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
30th May 2024 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
colours
,
bright
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very beautiful flowers and memories
May 30th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful array of flowers. Melody was a very popular lady and continues to be so in your memories.
May 30th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
The colours are all so bright and beautiful ❤️ Thinking so much of you, dear one. I know God has you in His care but equally I know it hurts. Sending so much love from my corner of England.
May 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and wonderful that Melody's in the thoughts od so many friends ! Take care !
May 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
They are so beautiful, a lovely tribute for Melody.
May 30th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous flowers for a much missed woman.
May 31st, 2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
Flowers say so much to our senses and deepest places of our hearts. How lovely that your friends can share their feelings with you. 💛💐🙏
May 31st, 2024
Tunia McClure
ace
so many caring friends
May 31st, 2024
