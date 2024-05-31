Previous
Jack's by bkbinthecity
Photo 4658

Jack's

So today we made our way out to Stony Plain to check out the service where Melody's Memorial will be held. On our way back we stopped for lunch at Jack's Drive-In restaurant. It is a fun place to eat and the food is wonderful
31st May 2024 31st May 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise