One Plus One Makes Two

As Edmonton began to grow it was soon necessary to build more schools. Construction began on the Oliver School in 1910. It opened in March 1911. It was named after Frank Oliver owner and publisher of The Bulletin and a federal cabinet minister.

By 1928 enrollment had increased it was necessary to build an addition. That is the picture on the bottom.

In 1957 to facilitate an expanded physical education program a gymnasium was added on to the front of the school.

Today the school is still in use as Nellie McClung school for girls