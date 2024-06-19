Previous
Alberta Railway Museum Part 5 by bkbinthecity
Alberta Railway Museum Part 5

Here is my last pictures from the railway museum. These pictures are from a private coach car made by the Pullman Railway Company
Linda
Those are interesting. I can just imagine the folks all dressed in their finery, riding in the luxuries of the times.
June 20th, 2024  
