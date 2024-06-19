Sign up
Previous
Photo 4677
Alberta Railway Museum Part 5
Here is my last pictures from the railway museum. These pictures are from a private coach car made by the Pullman Railway Company
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4677
photos
323
followers
526
following
1281% complete
View this month »
4670
4671
4672
4673
4674
4675
4676
4677
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
railway
,
museum
,
alberta
Linda
Those are interesting. I can just imagine the folks all dressed in their finery, riding in the luxuries of the times.
June 20th, 2024
