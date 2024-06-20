Previous
First Day Of Summer by bkbinthecity
Photo 4678

First Day Of Summer

Here is a picture taken from the top of 105 street in downtown Edmonton looking down on the 105 Street Bridge
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1281% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Great capture of the bridge and scenery.
June 21st, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
June 21st, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Wonderful shot!
June 21st, 2024  
Heather ace
That's great, Brian! You have us on top of the hill looking down- a great pov! Fav
June 21st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Welcome to summer. Love the bridge.
June 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise