Photo 4678
First Day Of Summer
Here is a picture taken from the top of 105 street in downtown Edmonton looking down on the 105 Street Bridge
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Susan Klassen
ace
Great capture of the bridge and scenery.
June 21st, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
June 21st, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Wonderful shot!
June 21st, 2024
Heather
ace
That's great, Brian! You have us on top of the hill looking down- a great pov! Fav
June 21st, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Welcome to summer. Love the bridge.
June 21st, 2024
