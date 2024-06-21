Sign up
Previous
Photo 4679
Another Beautiful Summer Day
Went walking on the Fourth Street Promenade in downtown Edmonton and took this picture
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4679
photos
324
followers
527
following
1281% complete
View this month »
4672
4673
4674
4675
4676
4677
4678
4679
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
19th June 2024 8:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
downtown
,
summer
,
edmonton
,
promenade
Leave a Comment
