Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4680
A Work of Art
Today l came across this abstract sculpture in a local park. All l know about it is it was donated to the park in 2013 and it is entitled Music Sketch
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4680
photos
324
followers
527
following
1282% complete
View this month »
4673
4674
4675
4676
4677
4678
4679
4680
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
22nd June 2024 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
metal
,
sculpture
,
arr
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
interesting to say the least
June 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close