A Work of Art by bkbinthecity
Photo 4680

A Work of Art

Today l came across this abstract sculpture in a local park. All l know about it is it was donated to the park in 2013 and it is entitled Music Sketch
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
1282% complete

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
interesting to say the least
June 23rd, 2024  
