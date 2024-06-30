Previous
Churchill by bkbinthecity
Photo 4688

Churchill

Today l am posting a picture of this statue of Sir Winston Churchill for Casablanca@casablanca. She mentioned him in a comment a couple of days ago. This stands in the square in the centre of downtown that is named after him
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1284% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Certainly a person I would love to meet from history. It’s been along time since we’ve seen a statesman like him. In my opinion.
July 1st, 2024  
eDorre ace
Neat POV
July 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a lovely statue and position, beautiful capture.
July 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise