Previous
Photo 4688
Churchill
Today l am posting a picture of this statue of Sir Winston Churchill for Casablanca@casablanca. She mentioned him in a comment a couple of days ago. This stands in the square in the centre of downtown that is named after him
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
3
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
downtown
,
statue
,
square
,
edmonton
,
churchill
Dorothy
ace
Certainly a person I would love to meet from history. It’s been along time since we’ve seen a statesman like him. In my opinion.
July 1st, 2024
eDorre
ace
Neat POV
July 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a lovely statue and position, beautiful capture.
July 1st, 2024
