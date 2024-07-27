Sign up
Previous
Photo 4715
More Flowers
Today was a beautiful day so this evening l found another place to sit and relax while enjoying some beautiful flowers
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
6
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4715
photos
322
followers
524
following
1291% complete
View this month »
4708
4709
4710
4711
4712
4713
4714
4715
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
27th July 2024 8:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
scenery
Kathy A
ace
Thats a lovely garden
July 28th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Someone designed that with beauty in mind
July 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful flowers.
July 28th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Well done!
July 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 28th, 2024
winghong_ho
A nice place to sit down and relax.
July 28th, 2024
