Previous
Game Day by bkbinthecity
Photo 4716

Game Day

A group of us went to the football game this afternoon. Although our team didn't win it was exciting to watch and we all had a great time and the weather was beautiful
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jessica Eby ace
Aw... I'm sorry they lost, I wasn't watching but I was cheering for them! I'm glad you had fun though!
July 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Looks a fun boys day out!
July 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise