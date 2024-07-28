Sign up
Previous
Photo 4716
Game Day
A group of us went to the football game this afternoon. Although our team didn't win it was exciting to watch and we all had a great time and the weather was beautiful
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
football
,
sports
,
stadium
Jessica Eby
ace
Aw... I'm sorry they lost, I wasn't watching but I was cheering for them! I'm glad you had fun though!
July 29th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Looks a fun boys day out!
July 29th, 2024
