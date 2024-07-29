Previous
A Little Bit Of Everything by bkbinthecity
Photo 4717

A Little Bit Of Everything

In Old Glenora that are a variety of styles when it comes to houses. With the weather being so nice l decided to go for a stroll. Here are a few of the houses in the neighborhood
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Beautiful homes and lawns.
July 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise