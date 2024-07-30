Previous
One More House by bkbinthecity
One More House

Here is one more house in Old Glenora. The bottom picture is part of the yard of this house
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
winghong_ho
A dream house. Great captures and collage.
July 31st, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful property.
July 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Such fabulous shots of this gorgeous property.
July 31st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Very elegant property
July 31st, 2024  
