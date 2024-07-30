Sign up
Photo 4718
One More House
Here is one more house in Old Glenora. The bottom picture is part of the yard of this house
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
house
landscape
architecture
building
winghong_ho
A dream house. Great captures and collage.
July 31st, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful property.
July 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
Such fabulous shots of this gorgeous property.
July 31st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Very elegant property
July 31st, 2024
