Previous
Fountain is Flowing Again by bkbinthecity
Photo 4722

Fountain is Flowing Again

Today l spent some time down at the Legislative Grounds. It was so nice to see the fountain operating once again
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Nice image. I hope you didn't enter! ;-)
August 4th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh Yes! This is a beautiful fountain!
August 4th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Lovely fountain
August 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and symmetry.
August 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
August 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise