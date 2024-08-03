Sign up
Previous
Photo 4722
Fountain is Flowing Again
Today l spent some time down at the Legislative Grounds. It was so nice to see the fountain operating once again
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
5
3
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4722
photos
320
followers
518
following
1293% complete
View this month »
4715
4716
4717
4718
4719
4720
4721
4722
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
3rd August 2024 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fountain
,
architecture
,
building
,
capital
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice image. I hope you didn't enter! ;-)
August 4th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh Yes! This is a beautiful fountain!
August 4th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Lovely fountain
August 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and symmetry.
August 4th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
August 4th, 2024
