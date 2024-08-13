Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4732
The Leg
I was woken up this morning by a huge thunderstorm and pouring rain. By the afternoon it was all over and as you can see beautiful blue skies. So l had some free time and l stopped off at the Legislative Grounds to take pictures.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4740
photos
319
followers
516
following
1296% complete
View this month »
4725
4726
4727
4728
4729
4730
4731
4732
Latest from all albums
2
4730
3
3
4731
4
4
4732
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
13th August 2024 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
architecture
,
building
,
gardens
,
legislative
Nigel Rogers
ace
Fabulous POV
August 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous composition and capture.
August 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close