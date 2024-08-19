Up Close And Personal

Today l drove out to Elk Island National Park. It is only about 35 minutes from Edmonton. It is known for the American Bison that roam freely through the Park. Isaw several today while l was there

Each time it was one by itself.

These pictures are of the same one.

I had just pulled out of the parking lot of one of the walking trail areas when l spotted this on on the road walking straight towards my Jeep.

My instinct was to stay still as it didn't seem to be agitated or aggressive. It kept coming and literally walked right past me. It was so close had my window been down l could have touched it.

After it passed me l saw it making its way into the parking lot. I turned around and watched it. It walked past two girls sitting on the grass and then l saw it go down the walking trail that l had been on 5 minutes before. Made me think that had l stayed on the trail a little longer l may very well have come face to face with him. Check out my other albums for some pictures ofvone of the lakes and some beautiful sunset pictures