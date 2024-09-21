Sign up
Photo 4771
Game Night
Had fun at tonight's game. Unfortunately Edmonton lost but l also met a couple of new people.
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
2
1
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4857
photos
316
followers
508
following
1307% complete
Tags
football
,
edmonton
Susan Klassen
ace
Great images! Looks like a great time!
September 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful shots and scenes, pity they lost though.
September 22nd, 2024
