Previous
Autumn Colours by bkbinthecity
Photo 4773

Autumn Colours

This evening I went for a hike. It is 2km in distance. Starts at Fort Edmonton Park and makes its way to the Fort Edmonton Park Foot Bridge which crosses the North Saskatchewan River. I post a few pictures over the next couple of days
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1307% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Pretty leafy shot
September 24th, 2024  
amyK ace
Lovely autumn scene
September 24th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looking very autumnal!
September 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise