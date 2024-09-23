Sign up
Photo 4773
Autumn Colours
This evening I went for a hike. It is 2km in distance. Starts at Fort Edmonton Park and makes its way to the Fort Edmonton Park Foot Bridge which crosses the North Saskatchewan River. I post a few pictures over the next couple of days
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
23rd September 2024 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colours
,
river
,
autumn
,
valley
,
hiking
,
edmonton
eDorre
ace
Pretty leafy shot
September 24th, 2024
amyK
ace
Lovely autumn scene
September 24th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looking very autumnal!
September 24th, 2024
