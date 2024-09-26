Previous
Walking Tour by bkbinthecity
Photo 4776

Walking Tour

So since our weather has been so nice l took time for walk in the McCauley neighborhood just north of downtown. I came across this monastery.
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1308% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Marj
The photo makes me want to go for a walk. Such a beautiful day and wonderful subject.
September 27th, 2024  
Diane ace
It looks like a lovely day for a walk. Nice shot.
September 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise