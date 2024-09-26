Sign up
Photo 4776
Walking Tour
So since our weather has been so nice l took time for walk in the McCauley neighborhood just north of downtown. I came across this monastery.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4872
photos
318
followers
508
following
1308% complete
4769
4770
4771
4772
4773
4774
4775
4776
46
4774
47
47
4775
48
48
4776
Marj
The photo makes me want to go for a walk. Such a beautiful day and wonderful subject.
September 27th, 2024
Diane
It looks like a lovely day for a walk. Nice shot.
September 27th, 2024
