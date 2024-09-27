Sign up
Previous
Photo 4777
A Lady And Her Dog
Caught these two in the park on a beautiful day
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
9
1
365
Galaxy A54 5G
27th September 2024 5:37pm
park
,
pictures
,
candid
Diane
Nice shot!
September 28th, 2024
