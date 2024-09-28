Sign up
Previous
Photo 4778
Autumn in Glenora
Old Glenora is one of my favorite neighborhoods in Edmonton. I spent sometime there this evening enjoying the Autumn colours
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4878
photos
317
followers
507
following
1309% complete
4771
4772
4773
4774
4775
4776
4777
4778
48
4776
49
49
4777
50
50
4778
Views
6
Comments
1
365
Galaxy A54 5G
28th September 2024 6:03pm
leaves
,
autumn
,
season
Dorothy
ace
Lovely, until you have to rake them. Luckily ours get blown away by the wind.
September 29th, 2024
