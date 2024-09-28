Previous
Autumn in Glenora by bkbinthecity
Autumn in Glenora

Old Glenora is one of my favorite neighborhoods in Edmonton. I spent sometime there this evening enjoying the Autumn colours
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Dorothy ace
Lovely, until you have to rake them. Luckily ours get blown away by the wind.
September 29th, 2024  
