World Postcard Day

Yesterday was such a busy day. I had some pictures all set to post and it wasn't until this morning that l realized l didn't post anything for Tuesday.

So yesterday was World Postcard Day. I am part of something called Postcrossings. Simply put it is sending and receiving postcards to and from people around the world.

This one l received from from someone works in Antwerp. Some of you may recognize some of these buildings