Previous
Photo 4783
Something New
Today l went downtown and spent time checking things out. There are three malls all of which are connected together. I found this mural at the far end of City Centre West.
More pictures in my other two albums
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
mural
,
downtown
,
artwork
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and shot, such a great looking and colourful mural.
October 4th, 2024
