Something New by bkbinthecity
Something New

Today l went downtown and spent time checking things out. There are three malls all of which are connected together. I found this mural at the far end of City Centre West.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, such a great looking and colourful mural.
October 4th, 2024  
