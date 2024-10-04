Sign up
Previous
Photo 4784
Criss Cross
Here is a shot in City Centre East Mall facing the escalators. I love how these were positioned. More shots in my other two albums
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
3
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
mall
,
architecture
,
escalstors
Diana
ace
Lovely composition and capture.
October 5th, 2024
moni kozi
Neat!
October 5th, 2024
Dianne
ace
I love that my eyes don’t know what to look at first. Well spotted.
October 5th, 2024
