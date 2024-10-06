Sign up
Photo 4786
Commerce Place
Back to my pictures from the three malls downtown. This shot was taken inside of Commerce Place
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
mall
downtown
edmonton
Boxplayer
ace
Really nice misty lighting
October 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful light and symmetry.
October 7th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very impressive & grand
October 7th, 2024
