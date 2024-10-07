Sign up
Photo 4787
High Street
So on my way home from running an errand l made a stop of at High Street. It is a lovely shopping area with a variety of shops a few restaurants.
Go to album 2 to see one of the stores l went to.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4905
photos
313
followers
505
following
4780
4781
4782
4783
4784
4785
4786
4787
57
4785
58
58
4786
59
59
4787
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
7th October 2024 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shopping
,
street
,
high
,
west
,
edmonton
