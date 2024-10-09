Previous
Walking Along Side by bkbinthecity
Walking Along Side

I have always been fascinated by Edmonton's City Hall and the endless possibilities it holds for a photographer. Here is a feature wall that runs along the west side which leads us to a fabulous sculpture which you can see in album 2
9th October 2024

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
What a cool POV
October 10th, 2024  
