Previous
Photo 4789
Walking Along Side
I have always been fascinated by Edmonton's City Hall and the endless possibilities it holds for a photographer. Here is a feature wall that runs along the west side which leads us to a fabulous sculpture which you can see in album 2
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
1
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4911
photos
313
followers
504
following
1312% complete
4782
4783
4784
4785
4786
4787
4788
4789
59
4787
60
60
4788
61
61
4789
Views
5
Comments
1
365
Galaxy A54 5G
3rd October 2024 1:05pm
hall
,
city
,
architecture
,
walls
,
edmonton
eDorre
ace
What a cool POV
October 10th, 2024
