Previous
Autumn Colours by bkbinthecity
Photo 4795

Autumn Colours

Autumn is by far my favorite time of the year. I love the beautiful colours. I need to take full advantage of the weather to get out and take pictures on my walks. Once again this is the Victoria Promenade. More pictures in my other two albums
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1313% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Such a lovely autumn street shot!
October 16th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
Very nice, and I like that the dark skies highlight the backdrop
October 16th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely golden tones.
October 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise