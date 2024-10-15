Sign up
Photo 4795
Autumn Colours
Autumn is by far my favorite time of the year. I love the beautiful colours. I need to take full advantage of the weather to get out and take pictures on my walks. Once again this is the Victoria Promenade. More pictures in my other two albums
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4929
photos
314
followers
503
following
1313% complete
4788
4789
4790
4791
4792
4793
4794
4795
65
4793
66
66
4794
67
67
4795
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
14th October 2024 6:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
leaves
,
colours
,
autumn
,
season
Mags
ace
Such a lovely autumn street shot!
October 16th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
Very nice, and I like that the dark skies highlight the backdrop
October 16th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely golden tones.
October 16th, 2024
