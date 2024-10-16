Sign up
Previous
Photo 4796
Checking Things Out
I spotted this man standing by the railing checking out the view.
More pictures in my other two albums
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4932
photos
315
followers
495
following
1313% complete
4789
4790
4791
4792
4793
4794
4795
4796
66
4794
67
67
4795
68
68
4796
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
14th October 2024 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
architecture
,
valley
,
walkway
